Jaden Smith has left his music career and started selling shoes!





Jaden Smith seems not to be interested in music as much as he used to be earlier. His social network pages are filled with ads of shoes!

Jaden Smith is a well-known singer and actor. He appeared in the 2010 drama «The Karate Kid» in the role of Dre Parker, a 12-year-old boy who is bullied by his schoolmate. However, Mr Han (performed by Jackie Chan) helps the boy to change his life. Jaden Smith has revealed that he's gay and is currently in a romantic relationship with another American rapper, Tyler, the Creator. Jaden declared his love for the singer on the stage of Camp Flag Gnaw 2017. His parents, actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, seem to have got used to the fact already. Fortunately, their daughter, Willow Smith, has a traditional sexual orientation.

Jaden Smith has recently advertised his New Balance Vision Racer on his Twitter page. The shoes come in the bright yellow color and look really stylish. The caption to the photo reads, «A colorway — and style — you can't possibly miss». Most of the rapper's followers like the pair of shoes a lot and want to buy them. According to the post, the shoes can be bought from hypebeast.com.

The singer has shared the photo of New Balance shoes. They feature many colors including blue, pink, gray, white and beige. While most people want to have these shoes, others don't like them calling the shoes «hand made embroidery t-shirt».