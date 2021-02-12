© Instagram / Jake Gyllenhaal





Jake Gyllenhaal threatens Ace Gonzalez on the set of Ambulance





Los Angeles photographers are closely following the shooting of the action-thriller Ambulance on the streets of the city. And no wonder: the film is shot by explosives specialist Michael Bay, and the main roles are played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Ace Gonzalez.

Fresh photos from the shooting appeared on the network, judging by which, the relationship between the characters of Gyllenhaal and Gonzalez is unlikely to be warm.

© Instagram / Jake Gyllenhaal





Bay is directing the film from a script by Chris Fedak. It is based on a Danish thriller about brothers on the run. In the hope of hiding from the police, the main characters steal an ambulance, not immediately realizing that inside there are a paramedic and a patient on the verge of life and death.

The plot details of the adaptation were not disclosed, but it is known that Gonzalez plays a paramedic, and Gyllenhaal is one of the hijackers.