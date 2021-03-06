© Instagram / Jake Gyllenhaal





Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain will save New York from a deadly virus





Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain will star in the film adaptation of Tom Clancy's The Division. The film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (We Are the Millers, Skyscraper and the upcoming spy blockbuster Red Notice).

He will replace David Leitch, who dropped out due to overlapping work schedules. Now Litch is giving all his energy and time to the adaptation of the Manga High Speed ​​Train with Brad Pitt in the title role.

© Instagram / Jake Gyllenhaal





The adaptation of The Division will be released by Netflix. Streaming acquired the rights to adapt the game in the summer of 2019. The film will tell about the near future, in which a virus spread by means of paper money killed millions of New Yorkers in just a couple of months. An attempt to save the surviving people is being undertaken by operatives trained to act in extreme situations.

Shortly after its release, Tom Clancy's The Division became the best-selling game in history. It currently has about 20 million users.

The second part of the franchise was released in the spring of 2019, received excellent reviews from critics and continued to grow its fan base.