Jake Paul trains with Anthony Dirrell





The famous blogger and aspiring professional boxer Jake Paul has already fought two fights according to the rules of boxing, and in both he won quick early victories.

Of course, his opponents weren't real boxers, but Jake gradually raises the level of opposition. In the next fight, he will have to face the former MMA star Ben Askren.

Even in spite of the fact that Askren is not very good in terms of striking, this fight will still be a big step forward for the young boxer.

He perfectly understands this and therefore prepares with full dedication. Former world middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell told us about this. Anthony himself is going to return to the ring soon, so he also actively trains. In the audience, he met with Jake Paul and summarized his impressions in an Instagram post:

«We are working. Jake Paul really takes it all seriously. My respect, «Dirrell wrote.