Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place” star, appeared in the image of Cleopatra. Check out the photo!
News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-14 18:25:05

Jameela Jamil has always been an unexpected personality and this time she surprised everyone with her image of Cleopatra in her fresh photo on Instagram.

Jameela Jamil is known for her role of Tahani Al-Jamil in the comedy series «The Good Place» that saw the world in 2016 and amazed everyone. With the height of 1.8 m and a model appearance, Jameela Jamil could perform any role! In 2019, the actress expressed her anger about the fact that Kristen Bell Didn't Win At The Globes. In her opinion, she deserved the prize.

Jameela Jamil
In the photo, the celebrity looks just amazing, just like real Cleopatra. Her appearance and facial features are truly suitable for the image. Jameela Jamil's caption to the photo reads, «Cleopatra calling. I'm a little bit into How To Build a Girl. Starring Beanie Feldstein and written by Caitlin Moran OUT NOW.»


Jameela's readers hope that this makeup was not done by her. It's so good! In the next video, the star is speaking about Kristen Bell. How beautiful she looks!

