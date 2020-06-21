© Instagram / Jameela Jamil





Jameela Jamil is not afraid of getting fat. Look at her now!





Based on Jameela Jamil's latest post on her Instagram, she can freely gain weight and not be even bothered with it in a way. Here's the proof!

Jameela Jamil is known for her role of Tahani Al-Jamil in the fantasy comedy series «The Good Place». While her relationship with her co-star, actress Kristen Bell (Eleanor), was complicated in the movie, Bell and Jamil are good friends in real life. Jamil is thankful to Bell for teaching her the art of acting. Even though Jameela has been dating English singer James Blake since 2015, he is not going to propose to her yet. This must be frustrating for any woman.

© Instagram / Jameela Jamil





Jameela Jamil has recently shared a new episode of the «I weigh» podcast. Her guest was Nicole Byer who shines with inner beauty despite being overweight. Dare to not fall in love with her! You can find the link in Jamil's bio. Her spectators are pleased with her advocation for body positivity. Talking on this topic is vital for those struggling with their body, especially young girls.

Jameela Jamil has shared a cute photo of her being little on Twitter. She captioned the picture like this, «Reply with a baby pic that exudes the energy you have now». In the photo, Jameela is about three years old. She is laughing happily while wearing a polka dot lace dress.