James Mcavoy appeared in short film “Star Force 3” Part I. Watch it right now!





James Mcavoy has announced on his Instagram page that film «Star Force 3» Part I has been released. The actor co-starred Caitriona Balfe, Florence Pugh, Kit Harington, Steven Cree and others.

James Mcavoy has starred in an incredibly large number of films and series but probably the actor is notorious for his role of a mad man named Kevin in the 2016 thriller horror movie «Split». The actor perfectly performed the role of Professor X in the superhero film series «X-Men». James Mcavoy played kind Mr. Tumnus in the 2005 fantasy adventure film «The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe».

During the isolation period, James Mcavoy has starred in the first part of the movie called «Star Force III». His fans have been waiting for it for so long and are happy to finally see it. They say they like this wonderful movie. People feel thankful for «this piece of gold».

«Star Force 3» Part I was written by Brendan O'Rourke and Kevin Mains as well as directed by Ross Mains. James Mcavoy has showed hi acting skills pretty well. Enjoy the movie right now!