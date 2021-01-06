© Instagram / Jamie Foxx





Jamie Foxx gets offended as he presents his new music video





Jamie Foxx has recently shared his new song and the video to it on his Instagram page; however, people's reactions are quite contradicting. Some of them are really offensive.

Jamie Foxx has been a famous singer for many years, so it's no surprise his net worth has reached $150 million. He has demonstrated perfect acting skills in 1999 sport drama movie «Any Given Sunday» in which he performed the role of Willie Beaman along with LL Cool J who acted as Julian Washington. Unfortunately, the two actors had many feuds afterwards. In 2020, Jamie Foxx played a voice-over role instead of physical acting in animation comedy «Soul». What a marvelous film! The star has got two daughters - 26-year old Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop who is only 12 years old. Foxx didn't marry any of their mothers; however, he was in a love relationship with Tom Cruise's ex wife Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019.

© Instagram / Jamie Foxx





Check out a new official music video to the new Jamie Foxx' song! He performs it with Marques Anthony and calls it «Jackpot!» The majority of the rapper's followers love the video. Jamie Foxx really sings very well but some viewers don't appreciate this video saying it's corny. All you can see is the butt, a bottle and his waves. This can be seen all the time. The singer should be more creative in the opinion of some people.

Jamie Foxx gave an interesting interview on Chris Pratt's GTFO 2020. The rapper mentioned that he's happy to have his younger daughter Annalise Bishop who is only 12 years old. She's a playful girl. Her mother is Kristin Grannis. Jamie feels very sad because his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, died at the age of 36 in the end of October.