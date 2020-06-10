© Instagram / Jamie Lee Curtis





Jamie Lee Curtis shares her love with black children





Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a video addressing black children on her Instagram page. What a big heart the actress has!

Jamie Lee Curtis played her first role in the 1978 slasher film «Halloween». Forty years later, the actress performed the same role of Laurie Strode in 2018 «Halloween». However, it was the 1983 comedy «Trading Places» that made the actress truly prominent. Her character Ophelia has won the hearts of millions of people all over the world.

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a video the author of which is Roda World, a publisher, founder and CEO of Hightree Publishing, children's book publishing house. It's a pity that these kids have no opportunity now to be in school and build their dreams. Instead, they are going through panic and pain being so little. The world looks scary but there is one thing that gives us hope – these are these children, who are brave, beautiful and honest. Curtis' followers on Instagram are sure that every child should hear this.

Jamie Lee Curtis shares the opinion of Joe Biden that «Donald Trump is the worst possible person to lead us through this moment». She openly supports Biden and encourages others to vote for him as the future President of the USA.