Jamie Lee Curtis sends greetings to her friend and famous singer!

Jamie Lee Curtis shares her happiness for singer Rufus Wainwright whose album is Grammy-nominated this year. Learn more details!

Jamie Lee Curtis became first known for her role of Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror thriller «Halloween». By the way, its continuation saw the world in 2018 when the film with the same title was released. In 1985, Curtis and John Travolta played a highly romantic couple in the romance drama movie «Perfect». In 1994, Jamie Lee co-starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the action comedy «True Lies». The actress performed the role of Nora Krank in comedy «Christmas with the Kranks» along with Tim Allen acting as her husband.

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared a poster of her friend Rufus Wainwright informing that his album «Unfollow The Rules» is

Grammy-nominated as the best traditional pop vocal album. Many of her followers on Instagram have been Rufus' fans for many years saying that they are enamored of his voice. Rufus Wainwright really has a unique voice. He truly deserves the prize. Jamie Lee Curtis has been in a friendly relationship with the singer for many years.

Jamie Lee Curtis turned 62 on November 22. Despite her age, the 'Halloween' star still looks attractive. Just take a look at this beautiful woman. Jamie Lee Curtis is also an amazing actress, an honest woman and a genuine lady. Happy birthday, Jamie Lee Curtis!