Jamie Lee Curtis will play in the film adaptation of the game Borderlands





62-year-old American actress Jamie Lee Curtis, the star of the «Halloween» line and one of the most famous «scream queens» can join Cate Blanchett in the film adaptation of the important shooter Borderlands - with her in this direction are in talks.

As Collider clarifies, Curtis is destined for the role of archaeologist Patricia Tannis. Blanchett will play «the legendary thief Lilith.» Plus in the case, Kevin Hart («Jumanji») - in the role of «an experienced soldier Roland».

An important point - the author of «Chernobyl» Craig Mazin is busy with the scenario of the enterprise. The production is run by Eli Roth («Fever», «Hostel»), who has already bathed Curtis in a standing ovation, noting that working with such a powerful genre actress is a dream for him.

The first Borderlands, inspired by Mad Max, Halo and Diablo, came out in 2009.

It takes place on the planet Pandora, where earthly colonists discover a warehouse of alien technology.

Tannis appears in the second and third parts of the game.

It also became known that the star of «Fast and the Furious» Michelle Rodriguez joined the caste of the new film adaptation of the cult fantasy game «Dungeons and Dragons».