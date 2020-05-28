© Instagram / Jane Fonda





Jane Fonda, the “Barbarella” star, is concerned with the extinction of ocean turtles





Even though Jane Fonda is 82, she is deeply worried about the future of the earth, including with the life of ocean animals. Let's learn her ideas on how the situation can be improved!

Jane Fonda has become the part of many films but she is better known for the role of space traveler Barbarella in the 1968 science fiction movie «Barbarella». When Fonda was young, there was the Vietnam War and she was a political activist. In her interview in 2015, though, Jane Fonda apologized for her 1972 Vietnam trip. In addition, Fonda was fond of an active way of life. She even published «Jane Fonda's Workout Book» in November 1981.

Recently, Jane Fonda revealed on her Instagram page that she is worried about the topic of extinction of ocean turtles. She has shared a nice animation that shows the urgency of the problem. According to the actress, we need sanctuaries across a third of the world's oceans to keep ocean animals safe. We can have a better future for our planet. Jane invited everyone to join the Virtual Fire Drill Friday rally dedicated to the celebration of the World Oceans Day.

The rally will take place on June 5th at 11am PT. It is time for climate action. Oceans need our help. At the event, you'll hear Jane Fonda, Director of Greenpeace (USA Oceans) John Hocevar, Marine Biologist Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Actor and Activist Ted Danson, Oceans Icon Sylvia A. Earle, Coordinating Director Niaz Dorry, and others.