Jane Fonda tells the truth about the President on “Fire Drill Friday”





Jane Fonda has recently expressed her opinion about the current situation in the country. Check out her post on Instagram.

At the age of 82, Jane Fonda is still is a good health and has a stylish hairstyle. The actress has been married thrice – two of her husbands are not alive any longer, while Ted Turner is 81 at present. Although the actress has became an enemy to many people due to her position in the Vietnam War, Jane Fonda has got some truly faithful friends. The star befriended Lily Tomlin, her co-star on the Netflix comedy series «Grace and Frankie», as well as singer Dolly Parton who became friends many years ago.

In her fresh post on Instagram, Jane Fonda has reported that she was discussing vital social and political issues on «Fire Drill Friday» with activist Rebecca Solnit. Fonda wants to put an end to «the endless war, the annihilation of the earth's treasures and the grinding down of the poor and marginal». She calls everyone to having hope in order to change the world, since hope is important for making actions. On the program, Jane Fonda emphasizes the responsibility of the President to take care of the nation.

You can watch the full «Fire Drill Friday» video with Jane Fonda on YouTube right now. The political activist met talks to Reverend William Barber and Rebecca Solnit. Jane proves to be a great advocate for everything good on the earth.