Jane Fonda will voice the dragon in the cartoon





Twice Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda has joined the cast of Apple's new animation project and Skydance Animation Luck. The artist will voice the Dragon.

In the center of the plot is the most unlucky girl in the world who finds herself in an unknown world of success and failure. Now she has to unite with magical creatures to find a power more powerful than luck itself.

The Dragon character is the luckiest ancient creature in the wizarding world. When bad luck gets out of hand, she has to face her fears or lose her luck forever.

«Good Luck» is directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Keel Murray.