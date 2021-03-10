© Instagram / Jane Fonda





Jane Fonda admitted that she will no longer paint over gray hair





Following Queen Letizia, Andie MacDowell, Alexandra Grant and other stars, Jane Fonda stopped painting her gray hair, deciding that she had spent too much time and money on it. Jane's new hairstyle suits her face very well!

More and more stars stop painting over their gray hair - Jane Fonda was among them. In an interview with TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres, the 83-year-old actress admitted that she stopped dyeing her hair in quarantine and regrets that she had not done it earlier.

© Instagram / Jane Fonda





«I'm so happy that I stopped dyeing my hair,» Fonda says. - I'm over it! I've spent so much money and time on it, not to mention how harmful it is. I'm done with this. «

In an interview with DeGeneres Fonda, she also admitted that she hasn't bought new clothes for several years. «We spend too much money, buy too many things and then throw them away. We must abandon this consumerist approach, says the star. «I always find in the closet the right thing that I have worn before.»