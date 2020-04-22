© Instagram / Janet Jackson





Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson's sister, showed how she looks now





Janet Jackson has become a famous singer not only due to her legendary brother, Michael Jackson. She has earned her great prominence by working hard and giving concerts in different countries of the world. In the beginning of 2017, she also became a mother of a sweet baby-son, Eissa Al Mana. In just three months, though, Janet separated from her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

The singer has got eleven studio albums and has given ten concert tours all over the world. Her third album «Control» released in 1988 was called «nervy and mature». Her legendary song «I Get Lonely» saw the world in 1997 and entered album «The Velvet Rope»

In 2004, during the performance of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake on «Super Bowl», the latter made her breast naked. There is still dispute whether it was planned or not. Nevertheless, Janet Jackson managed to earn the net worth of US $190 million as of 2019.

Janet Jackson has recently shared a few perfect photos of her face on Instagram. She looks very beautiful, especially in the side profile photo!