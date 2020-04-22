 News > Janet Jackson


Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson's sister, showed how she looks now
© Instagram / Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson's sister, showed how she looks now


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-22 16:57:50

Janet Jackson has become a famous singer not only due to her legendary brother, Michael Jackson. She has earned her great prominence by working hard and giving concerts in different countries of the world. In the beginning of 2017, she also became a mother of a sweet baby-son, Eissa Al Mana. In just three months, though, Janet separated from her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

The singer has got eleven studio albums and has given ten concert tours all over the world. Her third album «Control» released in 1988 was called «nervy and mature». Her legendary song «I Get Lonely» saw the world in 1997 and entered album «The Velvet Rope»

In 2004, during the performance of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake on «Super Bowl», the latter made her breast naked. There is still dispute whether it was planned or not. Nevertheless, Janet Jackson managed to earn the net worth of US $190 million as of 2019.

Janet Jackson has recently shared a few perfect photos of her face on Instagram. She looks very beautiful, especially in the side profile photo!

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...