© Instagram / Janet Jackson





Janet Jackson, the sister of Michael Jackson, celebrated her 54th birthday





Few people will understand but it was Janet Jackson who declared that she was having her birthday on her Twitter page as if wishing to receive greetings from her readers.

Janet Jackson is a famous singer who has released eleven albums and given countless concerts within ten tours all over the world. She had one cute event. During the Super Bowl championship in 2004, when Janet Jackson was performing a song together with Justin Timberlake, she accidentally showed off her breast. Janet Jacksonbecame a mother at the age of 51 when she gave birth to her and Wissam Al Mana's son Eissa.

© Instagram / Janet Jackson





Janet Jackson announced on her Twitter page that she was having her birthday on May 16. Of course, many of her followers wished her a happy birthday and asked her to take care of herself. They definitely love the celebrity and appreciate her.

Recently, Janet Jackson has shared a short video in which singer Snoh is performing a romantic song in a marvelous way. Janet confessed that she loves her voice. She thanked her for inspiring her and the whole world with her magic. Snoh commented that she loves Janet too.