Janet Jackson impresses everyone with her message! Learn the details!

Janet Jackson has recently shared an intriguing post on her Instagram page. This is what she appreciates!

Janet Jackson, legendary Michael Jackson's sister, has become not only a famous singer, but also a gifted actress and producer. It's no surprise that her net worth has reached $190 million as of 2020. Probably, one of her most successful roles is the role of Patricia in the 2007 drama comedy «Why Did I Get Married?» as a singer, Janet Jackson has released 11 studio albums within her music career. But not all of her performances were successful. Janet Jackson faced an unusual situation on stage of the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show in 2004. Go on reading to learn the details.

In her fresh Instagram post, Janet Jackson has left an amazing message. It reads, «Doesn't really matter what they believe... What matters to me is your nutty, nutty, nutty for me». The star has also added a marvelous video of the music performed on the piano. It sounds amazing. Janet's followers on Instagram feel grateful for the post.

In the end of her performance with Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson faced an unpleasant situation at the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show in 2004. When she was singing the last line of song «Rock Your Body» Justin accidentally tore off the piece of clothing above her breast. While most of viewers believed that happened for real, others are sure that was supposed to happen.