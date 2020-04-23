 News > Jason Momoa


“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa revealed problems of quarantine with his wife Lisa Bonet


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-23 14:40:35

The star of the movie «Aquaman» Jason Momoa hasn't been upset about the new lifestyle during quarantine. He seems to forget about Emilia Clarke and happily uses this time to communicate with his family.

The famous American actor Jason Momoa, like many people in the world, has been spending his time on self-isolation with his wife and children. But while some people complain about the impossibility of going out and leading too usual life, the 1.93-meter performer of the role of Khal Drogo in the TV series «Game of Thrones» is happy to enjoy free time.

Jason took part in the online show Ellen DeGeneres and answered several tricky questions from the famous TV presenter. The journalist decided to ask how Jason spent his days during quarantine.

The Hollywood star usually was too busy filming blockbusters to spend a lot of time at home with his wife and two children. Therefore, Jason felt «very grateful» that the current global situation had forced him to isolate himself. So he can pay maximum attention to the family.

Jason also expressed special gratitude to all the teachers who provide online lessons for children as he would not cope with the education of his son and daughter. He only plays sports with children, but he is in no hurry to help with the lessons.

How about you? Do you have any problems with online-education too?

