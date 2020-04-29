© Instagram / Jason Momoa





Jason Momoa's sister debuted her first single on Billboard





The star of the 2018 superhero movie «Aquaman» has been married to actress Lisa Bonet since 2017. They have got two children with his wife. Jason Momoa has become a stepfather to Zoë Kravitz, Lisa and Lenny Kravitz' daughter. The actress is known for her role of Angel Salvadore in the 2011 movie «X-Men: First Class».

Jason Momoa received his prominence by portraying Jason Loane in drama series «Baywatch» and Khal Drogo in the 2011–2012 fantasy drama series «Game of thrones». Due to his attractive appearance and great height (1.93 m) he can take any role but Momoa does not seem to be satisfied with his actor career only. He can often be seen in commercials of different products.

Jason's announced in his fresh post on Instagram that his younger sister, Mackenzie Howe, has released her first single «It's Your Mind» on Billboard. He's proud of her and asks everyone to check the trek out and support Howe.

According to Mackenzie Howe, it's the first song off of her debut Pet Dress EP, «Fear of breakdown.» Many people have worked on the single and the singer is grateful to each of them.

By the way, in the poster Mackenzie Howe looks like Hayley Williams. Do you agree?