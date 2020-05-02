© Instagram / Jason Momoa





Jason Momoa promised “Dune” will be greater than “Game of Thrones” and “Aquamen”





Jason Momoa whose incredible height is 1,96 meter, shared interesting details about the upcoming Denis Villeneuve's movie «Dune» based on a book by Frank Herbert. And his wife Lisa Bonet definitely would be envious for the fact his husband took part in such a project!

The actor had taken part in such big projects like the series «Game of Thrones» and the movie «Aquaman.» However, during The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Momoa made it clear that «Dune» would be the largest project in his career.

According to Momoa, the movie should be shot in the desert of Wadi Rum and the actor had never seen anything like this and compared the scenes with some alien planet. Jason also claimed that it was a great honor to work with Denis Villeneuve.

Momoa also talked a little about his character, the weapons master of the Atreides house, Duncan Idaho. The actor admitted that his hero was a master of fencing, and he was also the right hand of the Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac). Momoa noted that Duncan will be the first person to be sent to Dune, where he will meet the hero of Javier Bardem.

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin also took part in the movie. Its premiere is scheduled for December 17.