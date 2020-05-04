 News > Jason Momoa


Jason Momoa started selling masks to support the charity
Jason Momoa started selling masks to support the charity


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-04

Jason Momoa has been with his current wife, Lisa Bonet, since 2017. They have got two common children. Jason's also honored to be a stepfather to Lisa's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, who has become a successful actress. For the superhero film «Aquaman», Jason was nominated for such awards as Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor, Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Superhero, MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss and Teen Choice Award for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor.

Momoa portrayed Khal Drogo in 11 episodes of the 2011–2012 fantasy drama television series «Game of Thrones». It was the actor's height that helped him to get this legendary role. The same can be said about his role of Jason Ioane in the 1999–2001 drama television series «Baywatch». The celebrity has been a part of many commercials.

In his recent post on Instagram, Jason Momoa encourages to buy hand-made masks to support a charity known as the First Responders Children's Foundation. According to the star, when you buy this mask, you are supporting Climb the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and you are maintaining the local economy of small businesses.

Jason Momoa says that all of the masks are made in the USA. They are available and can be purchased by following the link in the actor's bio. Momoa encourages everyone to stay safe and stay home.

