© Instagram / Jason Momoa





Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” star, can motivate everyone! Find out how!





Jason Momoa's fans have asked other Instagram users how the actor motivates them. The answers are surprising!

The wife of Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, has given birth to two children with her husband. She has also a grown up daughter Zoë Kravitz. The latter has become a successful actress whose most significant role is the one of Angel Salvadore in series «X-Men».

Jason Momoa himself is better known as Aquaman from the 2018 superhero movie with the same name. Other popular series include «Baywatch» and «Game of Thrones». By starring in many great films and television series the actor has earned the net worth of $14 million.

The poll on Instagram shows that Jason Momoa is a highly motivating person not only in terms of his perfect acting talent but also in terms of his kind heart. One reader writes that the star gives him desire to live, giving the impression of having a soul of a child.

Jason Momoa is also a generous and inspiring man who can be a good friend. In the photo, you can see Jason with actor Charlie Hunnam. Their friendship has lasted for many years.