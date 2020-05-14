Jason Momoa shows behind the scenes of his new movie “Slaver Fight”. Watch the video!
© Instagram / Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa shows behind the scenes of his new movie "Slaver Fight". Watch the video!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-14 23:07:34

Jason Momoa has shared a cute video on his Instagram page. It depicts behind the scenes of the film «Slaver Fight».

Jason Momoa has been married to his wife, Lisa Bonet, for a few years and, is known for his role in the «Aquaman» movie. However, lately he has been starring in a new movie «Slaver Fight».

Jason Momoa
© Instagram / Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa looks very brave in behind the scenes of the film. Everyone is looking forward to the first episode of season one behind the scenes! According to the actor, to see more videos, you need to subscribe to their YouTube channel. You can find the link in bio! They will drop a new video every Thursday. Momoa will also join his viewers live the day after to answer some questions.


Jason Momoa is happy to interact with his fans and is excited for all the content of his team who try to keep spectators entertained during these hard times. Here is one of the best scenes from the movie. Baba Voss kills slave traders.

