Jason Momoa hasn't slept in bed for long! What's going on in his life now?





Jason Momoa has confessed in his recent Instagram post that he hasn't slept in bed for a while. Instead, he spends sleepless nights in his car.

Jason Momoa has made a great video of the hotel he's currently staying at in Nashville. In the video, the «Aquaman» star shows the exterior and interior of the hotel. He is really amazed with that place! But what is more important is that Momoa demonstrates his sexy body and wet hair just after taking a morning shower!

The actor from «Game of Thrones» confesses in the caption that he finally slept in a bed in that hotel with beautiful design and art. Jason's followers on Instagram openly envy the actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, saying she's truly a blessed woman to have such a husband.

Jason Momoa came to Nashville to share his music talent with local people. Just take a look at how happy they are to see the celebrity in their city!