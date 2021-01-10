© Instagram / Jason Momoa





Jason Momoa showed his unbelievable shape. Half of women immediately got pregnant!





Jason Momoa has shared a magnificent video on his Instagram page. His followers are pleasantly surprised as he takes off his shirt.

Jason Momoa has an undoubtedly nice shape but no other woman has chances to capture his heart since he's in love with his wife, actress Lisa Bonet. The couple has been together for over 15 years. In one of his interviews, Momoa confessed he knew she would be his wife at the age of 8. But only in many years, they met and officially got married in 2017. The couple has two kids together, and since Bonet has a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, from the first marriage, Momoa has become a stepfather to her. In 2011-2012, Jason Momoa portrayed Khal Drogo in eleven episodes of drama series «Game of Thrones». The series has 59 Primetime Emmy Awards. However, 2018 action adventure «Aquaman» hasn't received any awards.

Jason Momoa has posted a message on Instagram in which he informed of his Made Worn collaboration. The company offers luxury goods of high quality. Momoa says he's honored to collaborate with Blaine who has become his best friend. In the video, Jason Momoa shows several brand shirts, including Harleydavidson shirt, and meanwhile demonstrates his perfect shape. One of Momoa's followers commented, «Anyone else get pregnant immediately while watching this!?» If you would like to get any of these shirts, go to the link in bio! Pre-sale is available already.

