© Instagram / Jason Momoa





New collection from Jason Momoa - men's sneakers in lilac and lavender flowers with algae soles





Brutal Hollywood actor, avid rocker and biker loves pink. And purple. Everyone already knows this. The Aquaman star has even released his own pink face masks. And as an accessory on the wrist, the actor wears a velvet pink elastic band.

Momoa's new collaboration with a brand that supports eco-projects is men's sneakers in lilac and lavender colors. Two new models are released in a limited edition as part of the So iLL x On The Roam collection.

Unity Purple and Yaya Lavender Roamers are also green. The upper is made from organic cotton, the insoles are made from algae, and the outsole is biodegradable.

It's funny that the man who played the lord of the seas not only drowns for the environment (pardon the pun), but also chose purple for his first collaboration. After all, as you know, in ancient times this color was mined only from sea mollusks, which were very difficult to catch. And this paint cost fabulous money, so purple was available only to very rich nobles and kings. So the nautical theme does not let Jason Momoa go, even in his fashion experiments.

A purple pair from the sea king will cost $ 109.