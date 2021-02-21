© Instagram / Jay Z





Rapper Jay Z to channel over $ 23.6 million to expand Bitcoin capabilities





Rapper Jay Z (real name Shawn Corey Carter) and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will donate 500 bitcoins ($ 23.6 million) to a special fund dedicated to expanding Bitcoin's usability.

Now investors are looking for a development team. Preference will be given to teams from India and Africa. Dorsey is also looking for three board members for the new fund and posted on Twitter an application form for the position.

In the questionnaire, the task of specialists is called the transformation of bitcoin into the currency for the entire Internet. In September 2020, Dorsey himself said that Bitcoin is best suited for the role of currency for the World Wide Web.

Square, owned by Jack Dorsey, invested $ 50 million in the main digital coin. Over the past year, the popularity of bitcoin has grown several times, affecting its value. Large companies began to show interest in cryptocurrency.

The latest plans to start working with Bitcoin were announced by the MasterCard payment system and the oldest bank in the United States, Bank of New York Mellon. Tesla also recently made a large investment in bitcoin, investing $ 1.5 billion in cryptocurrency for the subsequent acceptance of payments in Bitcoin.