Moet Henessy bought 50% of the champagne brand from Jay Z





Moet Henessy of the LVMH group has acquired 50% of the Armand de Brignac brand from American rap artist Jay Z. Writes about this CNN.

How much the alcoholic producer paid for 50% of the brand is not reported. It is known that the initiator of the deal is a French holding. He plans to use the rapper's brand to attract new clients.

For a long time, US citizens criticized the alcohol industry for cultural appropriation and persecution of national minorities. There were no nationalities in the LVMH advertisements. Consumers were offended. The holding decided to rectify the situation. He made the Japanese athlete N. Osaka his ambassador.

The American musician is pleased with the deal concluded with Moet Hennessy. Collaboration with LVMH will give the wine business a commercial strength, he said.

Jay Z created his own brand of champagne after the statement of the head of Crystal F. Ruzo about the fact that he too often began to see bottles of his champagne in video clips of American rappers. Jay Z accused Ruzo of being racist. In 2006, the musician invested in the purchase of 50% of the Armand de Brignac brand. Subsequently, he increased his stake to 100%, becoming the sole owner of the company.