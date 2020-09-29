Jeffree Star's hair looks like crazy! Check out his fresh photos right now!

© Instagram / Jeffree Star





Jeffree Star has recently shared a number of photographs on his official Instagram page. His unusual hair has attracted so much human attention!

The beauty guru has managed to increase his net worth to $200 million as of 2020, mainly due to his company Jeffree Star Cosmetics. The famous personality is rumored to be dating Andre Marhold. Jeffree Star claims he does not pay his boyfriend for dating him. It should be mentioned that Jeffree Star was in a love relationship with Nathan Schwandt for a few years until their breakup in January.

In the photos, Jeffree Star has his forelock colored all rainbow shades. The rest of his golden hair is gathered together in a tall hairdo. The star is wearing a red gown with black and golden décor.

not long ago, Jeffree Star criticized Givenchy foundation line saying that the range is too limited and contains orange shades. «I didn't know we had orange humans on the planet,» Jeffree commented on Twitter. According to the star, the company definitely needs to expand their foundation range.