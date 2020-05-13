© Instagram / Jenna Dewan





Jenna Dewan is dancing in her TikTok video like never before! Check it out!





Jenna Dewan has shared an amazing video on her Twitter official page in which she's dancing so charmingly! You have to watch it!

Jenna Dewan was Channing Tatum's wife until she found a new boyfriend almost two years ago. She's got one one child from her husband and recently she gave birth to Steve Kazee's baby. Nevertheless, she can boast a great shape after giving birth to two children.

Her post on Twitter has gathered numerous compliments from both men and women. Men are amazed with her body curves, while women are surprised with how she manages to stay in a good shape despite the quarantine and recent childbirth. Let's enjoy Jenna's natural dancing talent together!

In fact, it's no surprise that Jenna Dewan has great dancing skills – her mother taught her music since early childhood. This picture on her Instagram shows them playing the piano together. The celebrity confesses she liked the way her mother dressed her - hat and all. Jenna says her mom is «the warmest, most unconditionally supporting and loving mother».



