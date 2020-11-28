© Instagram / Jenna Dewan





Jenna Dewan impressed everyone with the photo of her naked husband and son





Jenna Dewan has recently showed her perfectly shaped husband and their little baby. Check out her cute Instagram photo right now!

Jenna Dewan was married to actor Channing Tatum for almost ten years and gave birth to their common daughter. Both actors starred in the 2004 dance musical «Step Up». Channing played Tyler Gage, while Jenna Dewan performed the role of Nora Clark. Their marriage broke after each of the partners found their new lovers. Jenna started dating actor Steve Kazee in 2018 and seems to be very happy with him even though he's not her official husband. Channing Tatum has no wife at present. Despite his numerous tries to build a relationship with singer Jessie J, he failed to do so.

© Instagram / Jenna Dewan





Jenna's new post on her official Instagram page is just amazing! It depicts her beloved man, Steve Kazee, holding their 8-month old son in his arms. The guys are obviously taking the shower together since their bodies are naked and wet with water. What an adorable combo! Jenna Dewan captioned the pic like this, «hot dad alert». Almost everyone of her followers appreciates the cute photo. However, one man asked «Why are they both naked?» In his opinion, that's inappropriate.

Jenna Dewan has also shared another sweet photo of her son on her Twitter page. Based on this great picture, Jenna is an amazing mother. She's holding her son with so much love and care! By the way, the baby looks just like his daddy.