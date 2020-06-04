© Instagram / Jenna Fischer





Jenna Fischer, Pam Beesly from “The Office”, is amazed with black people!





Jenna Fischer reveals that she loves artist Bisa Butler's works depicting the representatives of the black community.

The actress from popular comedy series «The Office» has been married twice and her current husband is Lee Kirk with whom they have two children. Despite many rumors, Jenna Fischer has never dated her «The Office'' co-star John Krasinski. It is strange, though, that each of them got married in summer 2010 to other people.

Jenna Fischer has shared a couple of artist Bisa Butler's pictures on her official Instagram page. The star truly loves her works for the perfect play of vibrant colors. According to the artist's statement, «our community has been marginalized for hundreds of years. While we have been right beside our white counterparts experiencing and creating history, our contributions and perspectives have been ignored, unrecorded and lost». She mentions that even the White House was built by slaves.

Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) from «The Office» have got many fans who will be incredibly happy to see again how Jim invites Pam for dinner after returning from New York.