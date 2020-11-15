© Instagram / Jenna Fischer





Jenna Fischer is trying on new glasses but forgets to change her T-shirt!





Jenna Fischer has shared a cute photo on her Instagram page in which she's trying on her new glasses. But her image does not appeal to everyone!

The actress has played many roles during her acting career but the role of Pam Beesly Jenna Fischer portrays in popular sitcom «The Office» is probably the best known one. Theshy receptionist is in a relationship with another employee in the office but she is loved by Jim Halpert, a witty salesman performed by actor John Krasinski. Angela Kinsey plays the role of Angela Martin, a sharp and businesslike woman who most of all appreciates order in the office. Due to «The Office» and other movies, Jenna Fischer has got the net worth of $16 million. The actress has been married twice and has got two children with her second husband, Lee Kirk.

In the last post on her Instagram, Jenna Fischer has informed her followers that she's purchased a new pair of glasses. She looks so unusual wearing them! In the photo, the actress is adorable but there is something that pushes away in her look. That's her wrinkled green T-shirt. It would be much more pleasant to look at the celebrity if she had ironed her clothes! The green color suits her pretty well, though.

Jenna Fischer took part in the new episode of «Office Ladies» podcast and discussed the Season Three finale «The Job, Part One» with writer Paul Lieberstein. Many people love the show and enjoy listening to Jenna but some of them would like to see John Krasinski in the podcast!