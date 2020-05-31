© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





Jennifer Aniston, the “Friends” star, expressed her position about George Floyd's death





Jennifer Aniston has shared her opinion about what has been happening lately to people with dark skin, as well as the death of George Floyd.

© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





Jennifer Aniston has posted on her Instagram that she feels sad with heartbreaking racism news and realizes «the responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love». She's sure we need to acknowledge that the brutality in the USA has been going on for a long time and it's not okay. The star encourages everyone who wants equality and peace to text FLOYD to 55156 and sign the «Color Of Change» petition to have the officers who killed George Floyd arrested.

