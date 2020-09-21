© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





Jennifer Aniston shows her makeup-free face while wearing wrinkled pajamas. You haven't seen her that way!





Jennifer Aniston has shared a unique photo on her Instagram page demonstrating her in an absolutely careless manner. Everyone is stunned with her unusual look!

Brad Pitt's ex-wife is now 51 years old; however, she hasn't lost her feminine shape. In the photo, Aniston is preparing for the 72nd Emmy Award. She's sitting in the lotus position while wearing light-gray pajamas and holding a glass of champagne in her hand. Probably the major attribute of the pic is the mask on Aniston's face.

© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





Despite many rumors about Jennifer's plastic surgery, there is still no evidence to confirm them. In her caption to her Instagram post, Aniston congratulated the Emmy Award nominees and expressed her gratitude for all of the amazing performances of this year.

Jennifer Aniston was noticed in the company of her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, at the Emmy Awards. Some people speculate that the couple is together again but the truth is that Pitt has a 27-year old model girlfriend at present. He calls Jennifer Aniston just his friend.