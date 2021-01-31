© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





Jennifer Aniston showed off a new hairstyle and thrilled fans





American actress Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of her new hairstyle and thrilled fans. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page.

The 51-year-old celebrity is captured in a photo posted online with her stylist Chris Mcmillan. The actress showed off her coloring in a shade of blond with platinum splashes. Her face has natural makeup.

© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





So, we're back, - she signed the post, hinting at the continuation of the filming of the television series «The Morning Show», in which Aniston plays one of the main roles.

The publication received more than 4.1 million likes and delighted the fans of the star.

The most beautiful!

You are stunning! Can't wait!

How are you still 25 years old?

I'm in love with your haircut and hair color, they look great on you!

Thanks for submitting hairstyle ideas! - they wrote in the comments.

In December, Jennifer Aniston showed her body and revealed the secret of thinness at the age of 51. She was photographed in a tight-fitting tracksuit, consisting of a top and turquoise leggings. It turned out that the actress maintains her figure not only with physical exercises, but also with the help of intermittent fasting.