© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





Jennifer Aniston, 52, has a new romance





American actress, star of the TV series «Friends» Jennifer Aniston started an affair.

It seems that the actress recovered morally after her divorce in 2017 with Justin Theroux and plunged into a new relationship. The insider told about this to In Touch. The source did not disclose the name of the chosen one of the 52-year-old celebrity, only said that the couple had a lot in common.

© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





He is down to earth, handsome, he makes her laugh and makes her feel safe.

The insider also added that one of the best traits of Jennifer's beau is that «he was never a fan of her and did not know her friends», which is pretty «refreshing» for the star. In addition, it is reported that the lovers love watching movies, as well as cooking and dogs.

Note, Jennifer Aniston was married twice. So, the first husband of the star was the Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The couple were married from 2000 to 2005. Soon after the breakup, the Fight Club star began dating Angelina Jolie.

A year later, Aniston found happiness in a relationship with actor Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015. However, the marriage lasted only 2 years.

We will remind, not so long ago exes Pitt and Aniston acted out a spicy scene during the readings of the comedy. The former spouses took part in a charity project.