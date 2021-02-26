© Instagram / Jennifer Aniston





Jennifer Aniston showed a new lover





Last year, fans of 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston suspected she was dating her ex-husband Brad Pitt again. The ex-spouses were spotted cuddling at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, after it turned out that they were connected only by warm friendly feelings.

Now the network is discussing the new novel of the actress. Jennifer published a picture with a man in a story, after covering his face. Fans suspect that this is the very chosen one with whom numerous insiders prescribe Aniston a relationship.

«Jen is dating now and she is absolutely happy,» a source shared. According to him, next to her lover, the actress «feels safe», and she also «has a lot in common with this person.» Closer magazine reports that thanks to a relationship with a new man, Aniston is able to heal the wounds that Pitt left her in the distant past.

Recall Jen and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005. Even before the divorce, the actor began dating his future wife Angelina Jolie. The couple officially confirmed the relationship only a year after the divorce of Pitt and Aniston.

But Jen did not get married for a long time. She got married only ten years later. Justin Theroux became her chosen one, but after two years of marriage, they broke up.