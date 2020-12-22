© Instagram / Jennifer Garner





Jennifer Garner can hardly wait for Christmas but why?





Jennifer Garner has shared on her Instagram page a cute video in which she discloses her desire to face Christmas. At the same time, she's giving a special hint to Rudy Willingham.

Being a gifted actress Jennifer Garner became famous due to her role of CIA officer Sydney Bristow in the thriller television series «Alias». This role gave her a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award and 4 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Garner appeared in «Catch Me If You Can» and romantic comedy «13 Going on 30». In addition to her acting career, Garner is also a member of «Save the Children» and fights for proper early childhood education. By the age of 48 years, Jennifer has been married twice. While she had no children with her first husband Scott Foley, she gave birth to three children with Ben Affleck. At present, the actress is single.

© Instagram / Jennifer Garner





In her new post on Instagram, Jennifer Garner has shared an unusual Christmas video. It features interesting ideas which have attracted so many of the actress' followers. The majority of people love the video. It is captioned, «Did we get this right, Rudy Willingham?» Thus, it turns out that the message is addressed to Rudy Willingham, a well-known author who was featured on NBC, ESPN, Yahoo, and Reddit. Brand work for Sounders, Seahawks, and CHBP.

Two years ago, Jennifer Garner divorced from her husband Ben Affleck and was left with three children. However, the actress does not feel unhappy – she has committed herself to her children and career. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is happy with his 32-year old girlfriend.