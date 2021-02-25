© Instagram / Jennifer Garner





American actress Jennifer Garner will take part in the filming of the Netflix movie "Family Vacation"





Also, the actress, along with Laurence Gray and Nicole King, will become a film producer.

The plot of «Family Vacation» is based on the novel «Mom's Dream» by Amy Croes Rosenthal. Note that earlier Jennifer Garner took part in the film adaptation of another novel by Rosenthal, «The Day of Yes.»

© Instagram / Jennifer Garner





The film «Family Vacation» is about a couple who discovered one morning that they had changed bodies with each other. Later it turns out that the same situation arose in a married couple living on the other side of the world.

The premiere of the new film should take place in 2022.