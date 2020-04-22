© Instagram / Jennifer Lawrence





The photos of Jennifer Lawrence will get onto the pages of the “Dior” magazine!





Jennifer Lawrence, the «Hunger games» star, participated in the Dior Pre-Fall 2020 Campaign, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Actor Josh Hutcherson, her co-star in the movie, is happy for his friend. The actors had so many funny moments during the «Hunger games» cast!

In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence experienced a funny situation on the dance floor when her partner suddenly disappeared and Jennifer Lopez emerged right in front of her. Lawrence suggested her to dance but was dissed, for what Lopez apologized later. Lawrence is also known for her legendary role of Raven Darkhölme in the series «X men» that actually consists of three episodes released in 2011, 2014 and 2016.

Jennifer Lawrence has been married to Cooke Maroney since 2019. She has never had a love affair with Bradley Cooper, even though he was her co-star in a few films. Jennifer's husband trusts her to the fullest. By the age of 29, her net worth has reached $130 Million.

Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning in all of the photos for the «Dior» magazine. Her fans are proud of the actress calling her their Dior queen. They truly love Jennifer!