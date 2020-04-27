 News > Jennifer Lawrence


The celebrity of “The Hunger Games” Jennifer Lawrence felt ashamed of her mother
© Instagram / Jennifer Lawrence

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-27 13:35:00

We all know that 29-year-old star who played Katniss Everdeen in «The Hunger Games» was rumored to have some passionate romances with Chris Pratt and Josh Hutcherson. Now Lawrence is happily married to Cooke Maroney, but none of them has made her more ashamed than her own mother!

We decided to share a funny story when Jennifer Lawrence's mother put her in an awkward position.

Jennifer Lawrence's mom has been the main fan of her daughter and has always tried to help her career. One day, she tried to vote for Jennifer, so that she could be awarded with an Oscar, thinking that the award newsletter was the paper for voting for the best actress.

Lawrence shared this story in an interview. According to her, it was the time when she was only accepted to the film academy and it was a real delight.

Sometime later, her mother called her and told her she had done something funny and voted for the Oscar in a newsletter.

That really was a funny story, but we all make mistakes sometimes. Have your parents ever done anything funny?

