© Instagram / Jennifer Lawrence





Actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured in explosion on set





Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, 30, sustained a work-related injury.

According to TMZ, the incident happened on the set in Boston, where one of the most successful actresses of our time is involved in the comedy «Don't Look Up» (Don't Look Up). Her partners on the project were Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothy Chalamet.

© Instagram / Jennifer Lawrence





According to reports, when the final scene of the film was being worked on at night, where Lawrence and Chalamet are intimately sitting in a restaurant, the controlled explosion required for the plot nevertheless got out of control, and the window glass shattered into fragments not quite according to plan.

As a result, the star's face was damaged and filming had to be suspended.

According to a source close to the production, the injuries, despite heavy bleeding, were insignificant and Jennifer will return to duty this week.

In the Netflix tape, Leo and Jennifer play second-rate scientists who discover that an asteroid approaching Earth will destroy all life on Earth in six months. Scientists begin to cry and warn, but no one believes them.

The release will take place this year.