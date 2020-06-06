Jennifer Lopez is concerned with the issues of the black community in the USA

© Instagram / Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer Lopez has announced that a huge «Black Lives Matter» message was painted yesterday, on Friday, on the road to the White House in Washington, DC.

At the age of 50, the singer has become famous all over the world and has collaborated with many other singers. On February 2, 2020, J. Lo performed her songs at Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show along with Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez has recently shared a short video featuring a mural with the words «Black Lives Matter» painted on the road to the White House (16th St.). The majority of J. Lo's followers on Instagram love it very much and say it is awesome. One person commented, «Best thing I've seen.»

Jennifer Lopez is truly worried about the situation in the country and has even left a message «I pray this world finds God again» on her Twitter page.