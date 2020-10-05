© Instagram / Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer Lopez drinks alcohol at weekends. Everyone is worried about her health





Jennifer Lopez has posted a short video on her Instagram page. It portrays her drinking vodka with singer Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez and baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez have been in a romantic relationship for about three years. The couple got engaged in March 2019 but keeps the wedding date in secret. The сelebrity has a daughter - Emme Maribel Muñiz – who of 12 has become a singer at the age. Her father is Marc Anthony who is a singer too.

In the video Jennifer Lopez has shared on Instagram she is drinking a cocktail with Beluga Vodka in the company of singer Maluma. The duo is known for their common song «Lonely» that was released a week ago. Many of Jennifer's followers on Instagram are surprised to learn that the star consumes alcohol. They are both disappointed and worried about Jennifer's health.

Jennifer Lopez had a Live PaTiAfterParty with Maluma these days. In their conversation, Jennifer and Maluma expressed their worries about what is happening in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also discussed the forthcoming Presidential elections in the USA.