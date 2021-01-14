© Instagram / Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer Lopez impresses everyone with her look as she releases a new official video





Jennifer Lopez has finally presented the official music video to her new song «In the Morning.» The way she looks pleases the eye!

Jennifer Lopez is not only a famous singer but also a great actress. One of her best roles is the one of Selena Perez in 1997 drama «Selena». The celebrity has also founded her own brand of cosmetics. JLo Beauty's anti-aging skincare line is already available for purchasing. Jennifer Lopez has been in a romantic relationship with famous baseball shortstop, Alex Rodriguez, since 2017 and finally the couple decided to tie the knots. Alex and Jennifer are planning their magnificent wedding on 22 January 2020. Despite the age of 51, Lopez still looks very pretty. Recently, she went to rest at the seaside and showed her appetizing buttocks in teenage bikini. The star went paddleboarding while wearing a dark-green swimsuit.

© Instagram / Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer Lopez has made her fans happy with a new official video to song «In the Morning». The star shares a part of it on her official Instagram page. The song is about a boy who only loves a girl's body. In the video, Jlo acts as this girl but she grows her wings and starts loving herself more than the boy. In her caption to the song, Lopez encourages every woman to grow her own wings and walk away from anyone who doesn't really value all she has to offer.

Jennifer Lopez' official video has impressed her fans, especially the way she looks and behaves in it. Special attention should be paid to the part where Jenny is in all white and releasing the butterflies. She looks beautiful! The song itself is full of symbolism about a one-sided relationship.