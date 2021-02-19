© Instagram / Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer Lopez starring Lenny Kravitz in Airplane Marriage





American musician Lenny Kravitz will co-star with Jennifer Lopez in the comedy film Airplane Marriage. This was reported by Deadline.

Josh Duhamel «Transformers», Cheech Marin «Children of Spies», D'Arcy Carden will also take part in the film

In a Better World, Selena Tan Crazy Rich Asians, Desmin Borges Utopia and Alex Mallari Jr. «Dark matter».

© Instagram / Jennifer Lopez





Pitch Perfect was directed by Jason Moore. The script was written by Mark Hammer «Love at First Sight» and Elizabeth Meriweather «New Girl». The film tells about the wedding of Grace and Tom, the guests of which were taken hostage.

Kravitz will play the main character's ex-boyfriend - she will be played by Lopez. Marin will play the role of the bride's father, and Cardin will play her stepmother. Duhamel will appear in the image of the groom, he probably replaced Armie Hammer in the project - he left the team after being accused of a tendency to cannibalism.

Production of the film will begin in April. It will be led by a team of producers, which includes Ryan Reynolds, among others. It is not yet known when the picture will be released.