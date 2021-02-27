© Instagram / Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer Lopez tried on a wedding dress





Shotgun Wedding has begun filming in Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez will play the main role here. On the eve of the start of the project, the actress shared the first picture in a wedding dress online.

The only photo appeared in Jennifer Lopez's Instagram story. In the frame, you can see the actress in a tulle dress with ruffled sleeves and a train, which are the trend of the season. The outfit bared J.Lo's shoulders, which would look very impressive in a comedy.

Jennifer Lopez's hairstyle also attracted attention. Her heroine will come to the movie wedding with curly hair gathered in a lush hairstyle.

The action-comedy Shotgun Wedding focuses on a young couple who have lost their passion. But instead of breaking up, Darcy and Tom decide to save the relationship by going to the altar. They rent an elite hall and invite loved ones to a wedding.

However, instead of an ideal ceremony, the couple gets a lot of problems: the banquet is seized by armed criminals, and the grooms have no choice but to protect themselves and their families. «And until death do them part,» users on the network are already joking.

Shotgun Wedding is slated to premiere in 2022. Now the shooting of the action movie has begun, which will become a real hit through the star cast.