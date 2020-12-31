© Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt





Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals how bad she feels these days. What's happened to her?





Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared an embarrassing post on her Instagram page in which she confesses she doesn't feel well. Let's find out the reason.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has starred in so many movies and series that it can be said with confidence she can play any role. The actress acts as Kate Kallahan in the mystery drama series «Criminal Minds». She is known for her role of Madeline in 2018 action fiction series «9-1-1» and performs as Melinda Gordon in 2005 mystery television series «Ghost Whisperer». Jennifer Love Hewitt perfectly depicted her character Samantha in 2010 series «The Client List» American television but most of her fans remember her from the horror movie «I Know What You Did Last Summer». The actress has beem married with Brian Hallisay since 2013 and has got two children with him.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has reposted a funny picture on her Instagram page saying that she also feels «confused, full of cheese, unsure of the day of the week» these days. The star says this is so her right now, after the holidays! Many of her followers confessed they feel the same.

Jennifer Love Hewitt come live on Facebook last week and started her conversation with lots of jokes. She is not only a talented actress but also a witty person.